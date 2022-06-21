76-Year-Old Man Killed, 5 Others Shot in Philadelphia Overnight

Another night of gun violence in Philadelphia took the lives of two men, including a 76-year-old out for a walk, and injured three others.

The three separate shootings late Monday night into Tuesday morning spread across the city – from West Philadelphia to Frankford.

Shortly before midnight, a 47-year-old man was sitting on his porch near 61st and Vine streets in West Philly when he was shot and killed, police said.

Investigators said two gunmen walked up on the sidewalk and started shooting. The victim ran inside the home where he died. Police believe he was targeted by the men.

About an hour later, around 1:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said nearly 50 shots rang out on a street corner in the city's Frankford neighborhood.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said when officers arrived at Northwood and Arrott streets – near the Simpson Recreation Center – they found only one person with a gunshot wound, but dozens of bullet casings. The man had been shot in the face.

A short time later two other men turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs, Small said.

Then, at daybreak, a 76-year-old man was gunned down as he returned home from his morning walk in Juniata Park, Small said.

Officers found the man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head shortly after 5:30 a.m. on the 4200 block of Claridge Street. Police said the gunman was standing close to the victim when they opened fire. The man was just feet from his home.

“This is a tragic homicide," Small said Tuesday morning. "Why someone would shoot a 76-year-old male returning to his home after taking his morning walk – which family says he does on a regular basis – we don’t have a motive right now. We don’t know if robbery was a motive. We don’t know if this individual was targeted for some reason."

Police said there were numerous cameras in the neighborhood and some of them did record a portion of the fatal shooting.

As of Tuesday morning, there were at least 244 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 5% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.