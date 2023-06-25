75-year-old woman killed after struck by car; driver remained on scene

A woman was killed after she was hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

At 12:42 p.m. at the intersection of N. 41st Street and Girard Avenue, a 75-year-old woman was hit by a silver Infiniti M35, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital by medics where she was pronounced dead at 1:22 p.m.

A 19-year-old man was driving the Infiniti and remained at the scene.

At this time there is no further information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.