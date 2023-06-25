Philadelphia

75-year-old woman killed after struck by car; driver remained on scene

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Getty Images

A woman was killed after she was hit by a car Sunday afternoon.

At 12:42 p.m. at the intersection of N. 41st Street and Girard Avenue, a 75-year-old woman was hit by a silver Infiniti M35, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital by medics where she was pronounced dead at 1:22 p.m.

A 19-year-old man was driving the Infiniti and remained at the scene.

At this time there is no further information.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us