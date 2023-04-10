72-Year-Old Woman Found Shot to Death in East Frankford

The body of a woman in her 70s was found after being shot multiple times throughout her body in East Frankford early Monday, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the woman's body was discovered at about 1 a.m. after she had been shot throughout her body by -- what investigators called -- a "known doer" and was left in a shed along the 4300 block of Waln Street.

The woman was pronounced at about 1:05 a.m., at the scene of the shooting, police said.

On Monday, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, identified the woman as Carol J. Clark of Morrisville. Officials said her son, Sean Rivera, 28, who lived with her, has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Law enforcement officials said that investigators allege, over the weekend, Rivera drugged his mother by putting fentanyl in her iced tea and then "he drove her to Philadelphia where he shot and killed her, leaving her body in a shed."

Rivera, officials said, has been charged with criminal homicide, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, kidnaping to inflict terror or injury, aggravated assault, and related offenses.

County officials said that the investigation began after they received a report that two brothers were fighting over the whereabouts of their mother.

Officials said the fight allegedly began after Rivera informed his brother, who lives in New York, that their mother had died, but, when the brother came to the home, Rivera would not tell his brother where their mother was.

Initially, police put out information in the hopes of locating Clark.

However, through the course of this investigation, officials said they now believe that Rivera killed his mother after he diluted fentanyl in his mother’s iced tea sometime Saturday night.

Once Clark was drugged, officers allege while is mother was in -- what police claimed was -- a "conscious but lethargic state," Rivera put her in her own car and drove to Philadelphia where he placed her in a shed before shooting her multiple times, at sometime between 2 and 3 a.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement officials said that, through a search of the home and the victim’s vehicle, officers located two firearms, as well as a receipt from a hardware store, a padlock, and an empty padlock package.

A set of bolt cutters was also found inside the victim’s vehicle, police claimed.

Officials said, police believe Rivera used bolt cutters to cut a lock to enter a shed, then shot his mother multiple times, before he closed and locked the shed with padlocks that officials believe he purchased.

Law enforcement officials said they were able to open the shed with a key obtained from Rivera.

