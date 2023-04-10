72-Year-Old Woman Shot to Death in West Philadelphia

A woman in her 70s was killed after being shot multiple times throughout her body in a behavioral center in West Philadelphia early Monday, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 1 a.m. when a 72-year-old woman was shot throughout her body by -- what investigators called -- a "known doer" in a facility along the 4300 block of Walnut Street.

The woman was pronounced at about 1:05 a.m., at the scene of the shooting, police said.

Investigators said no arrest has yet been made and a weapon has not been recovered, but, the incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.