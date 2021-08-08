70 Bullets Fired, 18-Year-Old Hurt in Philly During Battle Over Drug Territory

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday.

Police said about 70 shots were fired at the scene in a battle over drug territory.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. at Unruh and Walker streets in Philadelphia's Tacony section. The 18-year-old victim, whom police did not name, was shot several times. He was hospitalized and in surgery Saturday night.

Police said the shooting was caught on surveillance video. On it, several people in a car opened fire on the victim, who was standing on the corner.

Several cars and a corner store were also hit by bullets.

Police have made one arrest in the case.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.