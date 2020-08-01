7-Year-Old in ‘Grave Condition' After Shooting on Violent Day in Philly

A seven-year-old boy is in critical condition Saturday after he was shot on a West Philadelphia street, according to police.

Police said the boy was shot once in the head on the 200 block of Simpson Street around 7:40 p.m. A vehicle with a bullet hole in its windshield was visible at the scene.

Police said the child is in "grave condition" at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Commissioner Danielle Outlaw condemned the violence in a statement Saturday night, saying it had no place in the city.

"We are committed to securing justice and promoting healing for all who are affected," she said. "While every act of gun violence is lamentable, it is especially tragic when the victim is among our most vulnerable; and it is our collective responsibility - police, and community - to ensure that our children are safe and well-protected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the precious child and his family."

Police have someone in custody for the shooting. No weapon has been recovered from the scene.

Crime scene investigators are placing evidence markers on Simpson Street in West Philly where a 7-year-old was shot in the head. He’s critical at CHOP. There is a truck that crashed further down with a bullet hole in the front windshield. An arrest was made. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ASx8VolYCK — Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) August 2, 2020

The boy's shooting marked a day of continuing gun violence in which two other people were killed.

Shortly after 1 p.m. in Fairhill, a man in his 20s died after he was shot three times on Howard Street near Lehigh Avenue, according to a police spokesperson. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m.

And around 6:30 p.m., a 34-year-old man was killed when he was shot six times in North Philadelphia. Police said he was on Marshall Street near Norris and was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.