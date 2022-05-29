7-Year-Old Boy Missing in North Philadelphia

A 7-year-old boy has been missing since Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

Abdul Majid Cooper was last seen by his grandfather Sunday at about 3:30 p.m.

Abdul has gone missing before and was previously found at the playground on 31st and Berks Street, police said. Abdul often frequents the North Philly area around North 21st Street, Cecil B. Moore Avenue, and the 1300 block of West Somerset Street.

Abdul is Black, 3-foot-6-inches tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a 'Spider-Man' logo and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Abdul Majid Cooper's whereabouts should contact Philadelphia detectives at (215) 686-3243 or dial 911.