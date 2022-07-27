Philadelphia

7-Year-Old Boy Caught in Crossfire of Shootout, Shot in Hand in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace said the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside enjoying the nice weather with neighbors

By Christine Mattson

Police said a 7-year-old boy, caught in the crossfire of a shootout, was shot in the hand Wednesday night in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood.

Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace said the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside enjoying the nice weather with neighbors on the 200 block of Armstrong Street shortly after 8 p.m.

Officers rushed him to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition, Pace said.

Investigators said at least 11 shots were fired in the shootout between two people, or two groups of people.

The 7-year-old boy was struck in the left hand by the stray gunfire, "not playing with a gun or anything of that nature," Pace said.

"There were a number of people out just enjoying the nice weather, and he was among those neighbors who were out on this street," Pace said at the scene.

Two vehicles and two homes in the apartment complex were hit by the gunfire, but no further injuries were reported.

At least 128 children have been shot in Philadelphia in 2022, which is 9% of all shooting victims in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

