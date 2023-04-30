7 Shot in 5 Separate Overnight Shootings in Philadelphia

Seven people were shot in five different shootings around Philadelphia Saturday night and overnight into Sunday.

The first incident happened around 10:34 p.m. along 1400 S 7th Street in Passyunk where a 22-year-old man was shot once in the right shoulder and was transported to the hospital where he was paced in stable condition, according to police.

In this incident police are looking for a male suspect in his 30s, who they believe is short in height, thin build with slick back hair and was wearing a white shirt.

Two shootings took place in Kensington, the first at 11:58 p.m. where a man was shot three times throughout the body: once in the left shoulder, once in the right forearm and once in the right foot.

He was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.

Police are looking for two suspects in this incident. One of the suspects police believe is a man between the ages of 18-25 who has dark colored hair, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

The second suspect police believe is a man with brown hair, who was wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans with black and white sneakers.

A triple shooting also occurred in Kensington at 12:48 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street. When police arrived they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital. Two of them needed surgery. There is no update on their conditions at this time.

Police believe they are looking for a tall man with a thin build and was wearing dark clothing.

In Olney at 2:42 a.m. two people were shot, one, a woman, was shot in the face and five times in the body, according to police.

She was transported to the hospital and was placed in critical condition. A man was shot in the same shooting five times throughout the body and was placed in stable condition, police said.

Police believe they are looking for three suspects, all Black men who were wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

At 5 a.m. a man was shot in North Philadelphia in an attempted robbery, according to police.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings.

All of these are ongoing investigations and there is no further information at this time.