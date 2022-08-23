7 People Shot in Less Than An Hour in Philadelphia

At least seven people were shot in less than an hour in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, underscoring the rampant gun violence facing the city this summer.

Between 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., police said seven people were either injured or killed in shootings spanning four different neighborhoods in Philadelphia.

Investigators said four men were critically wounded in a shooting at 60th and Race streets in West Philadelphia around 4:30 p.m.

In North Philadelphia, a 31-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in the head, police said. It happened on the 1800 block of North Ringgold Street at about 4:12 p.m.

Police said a 40-year-old man was shot in the foot on the 6600 block of Lebanon Avenue in Overbrook at approximately 3:37 pm. He was taken to the hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

In Kensington, a man was critically wounded when he was shot at Ella Street and Allegheny Avenue around 4:30 p.m., police told NBC10.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, police said.

Entering Tuesday, at least 350 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to police. That's up 1% from last year, which wound up the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.