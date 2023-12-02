Philadelphia

7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Northern Liberties

The incident happened at the intersection of Spring Garden Street and N. 5th Street

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Seven people are recovering after a multi-vehicle crash in Northern Liberties early Saturday morning, police said.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Spring Garden Street and N. 5th Street across from Yards Brewing Company just after 12:30 a.m.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the incident, police said. One of the vehicles ended up crashing into a building and another had a shattered windshield.

Police said one of the people hurt was thrown from one of the vehicles and suffered only minor injuries. All of the people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaNorthern Liberties
