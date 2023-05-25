A mother and father have both been charged after their seven children were found malnourished and living in deplorable conditions inside a Bucks County home, investigators said.

On April 23, Pennridge Regional Police responded to the 600 block of Roseann Lane in West Rockhill Township, Pennsylvania, for a report of children entering an abandoned trailer. Responding officers found three children inside the trailer and returned them to their parents at their trailer home next door.

Investigators said the officers then discovered deplorable living conditions inside the home as well as a refrigerator secured with a padlock. The parents of the children, identified as Shane William Robertson and Crystal Robertson, told police they secured it with a padlock due to them having little money and their children eating the food, investigators said.

The officers filed a report with Bucks County Children and Youth and they returned to the home later in the day with a Children and Youth investigator. The officers and investigator then found four more children hidden in a rear bedroom, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The living conditions inside the home were unsanitary and unsafe, investigators said. The seven children were taken into protective custody and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Pennridge Regional Police, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and Bucks County Children and Youth then conducted an investigation and interviewed the family. Investigators said none of the children attended school and lacked basic knowledge, including their own birthdays. The children also exhibited social anxiety and said they did not like being in public or around other people, according to officials.

Medical evaluations also showed that the children were clinically underweight and malnourished and lacked proper hygiene, investigators said. Two of the children had to shave their hair due to severe matting and one of the children needed extensive dental treatment due to a lack of dental care, according to officials.

Investigators also said some of the children needed corrective eye care due to a lack of eye care.

Following the investigation, officials announced Thursday that Shane Robertson and Crystal Robertson were both charged with seven counts each of endangering the welfare of children. They both posted 10 percent of $10,000 bail. It’s unknown at this time if they have legal representation.