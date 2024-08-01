What to Know Amazingly no one was seriously hurt as an out-of-control SUV slammed into a Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven store overnight.

The crash at the Oxford Circle 7-Eleven was captured on surveillance video.

The driver narrowly missed people both inside and outside the store.

A driver slammed his SUV into a Northeast Philadelphia 7-Eleven store overnight, narrowly missing people inside and outside the store.

The crash happened just before midnight Wednesday at the convenience store located at 6800 Bustleton Avenue -- near Knorr Street -- in the Oxford Circle neighborhood.

Léelo en español aquí.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Surveillance video shows the SUV careening across the parking lot and clipping a delivery truck before narrowly missing a customer and slamming into the front front of the building. Police investigators said the SUV went airborne before hitting the store.

Surveillance video inside shows people dodging the crashing car.

Amazingly no one was seriously injured, police said. The man out front suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV was able to walk out of the wreckage, police and witnesses said.

A worker tried to put it all in perspective.

"As long as everyone's OK, everyone's safe, all this will get figured out," store employee Yousaf said standing inside the damaged store. "That's all that matters, everyone is safe and alive. That's the biggest thing to take away from here."

The driver refused medical treatment and was not cooperating with investigators, police said. Charges were pending the investigation into the crash.