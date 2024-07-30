7-Eleven employee arrested, swapped store cash with fake bills, police say

A 7-Eleven employee in Wilmington, Delaware has been arrested after, police say, he swiped over $10,000 of the store's money and replaced it with fake bills.

According to police, 37-year-old Christopher Crouch, of Wilmington, was arrested on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, after he turned himself in on theft charges from an incident that, officials allege, happened earlier this month.

Officials said that, on July 17, 2024, an officer responded to a 7-Eleven located along the 4800 block of Governor Printz Boulevard in Wilmington on a report of a theft.

An investigation into this incident, officials said, uncovered evidence that showed that on July 7, 2024, an employee at the store -- who police claim was Crouch -- stole $10,000 from the store's safe and replaced it with about 33 counterfeit $100 bills before he left the store with the real money.

Crouch, officials said, has been processed and released after posting $500 bond.