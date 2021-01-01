Philadelphia

7 Arrested After Philly Federal Buildings Vandalized; Police Seize Molotov Cocktails

The crowd of about 50 people wore black

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of people dressed in black vandalized at least two federal buildings in downtown Philadelphia on New Year's Eve, and police said they recovered Molotov cocktails and other suspicious devices as they arrested seven of them, authorities said Friday.

Officers spotted about 50 people, all in black, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the historic U.S. Customs House, police said.

And a 25-year-old man was seen throwing a brick through the windows of the Robert Nix federal building and the federal courthouse shortly before 9 p.m., police said. He fled with a 24-year-old man and two 23-year-old women, all of whom were arrested.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

nbc10 investigators 4 hours ago

Philadelphia Fire Department Sees a Surge in Overtime

Relief bill 4 hours ago

How Will The Federal Relief Bill Help You?

Damage to the building was estimated at about $3,000. Anti-police and anti-prison graffiti were scrawled on walls, a sheriff's van was defaced and several windows were broken.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Three other people were also arrested in the area, a 25-year-old man and two women ages 22 and 26. Police said the man was carrying a glass jar with a fuse that had "a strong flammable odor," as well as a plastic container with white powder labeled "Fire Starter."

The younger woman had bottles with liquids that had "a chemical smell," they said.

Chief Inspector Mike Cram earlier told reporters that officers recovered what he called "numerous Molotov cocktails and some other devices which haven't been identified."

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaFederal Buildings
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us