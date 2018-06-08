7 Free Events in Philadelphia This Weekend

The Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts wraps up it's 11-day celebration this weekend. The big event is a street festival along Broad Street Saturday.

Looking to enjoy Philadelphia this weekend on a budget? Check out these seven free events going on in the city over the next few days.

PrideDay LGBT Pride Parade and Festival

Philadelphia’s 30th annual LGBT pride parade and festival features a weekend full of events. A free kick-off party will take place Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 12th and Locust streets. If you're looking to attend Sunday's festival, you can get discounted tickets on Friday for $10. These tickets will allow you to skip Sunday’s ticket lines into Penn's Landing and save $5.

On Sunday, the parade will begin in the heart of Philadelphia's Gayborhood at 11:30 a.m. Although the festival at Great Plaza requires guests to purchase tickets, you can check out the parade en route to Penn's Landing free of charge.

The festival will begin at Penn Landing's Great Plaza around 1:30 p.m. For $15 at the gate, guests will be able to enjoy live music, dancing, and refreshments for an afternoon of partying. For more information, click here.

Odunde Festival

The largest African-American street festival on the East Coast returns to Philly this weekend. In its 43rd year, the Odunde Festival is the longest continuously run festival of its kind in the United States. During a noontime spiritual procession, the men and women will celebrate the beginning of the Yoruba New Year. Music, dance, arts, and foods based on African culture will be available throughout the event. On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the event will take over South Street from 20th to 23rd Streets. For more information, click here.

PIFA 2018

The Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts comes to an end with this weekend with the spectacular street fair on Saturday. Beginning at 11 a.m., the party will take over seven blocks of Broad Street between City Hall and South Street with everything from carnival rides to the French airship Aéroplume. For more information, click here.

Spruce Street Harbor Park

The Delaware River Waterfront will be the site of free outdoor events all summer, and Spruce Street Harbor Park in Penn's Landing provides must-see lighting after dark. From 11 a.m. to 1 a.m., guests can relax on the colorful hammocks, enjoy a number of games on the boardwalk, and enjoy food and drinks all within a two-block radius. For more information, click here.

Fishtown FestivALE

In its seventh year, the day-long festival -- a part of Philly Beer Week -- offers free live music across three different stages throughout the day. On Saturday, head down to Frankford Avenue between Girard Avenue and Oxford Street. In addition, the celebration includes a wide variety of drink specials and cocktails for a limited time only. For more information, click here.

Moonlight Movies in Mt. Airy

Throughout the summer, various locations in Mount Airy will host movie screenings taking place outdoors. This Saturday, "Queen of Katwe" will be played at the Trolley Car Diner on Germantown Avenue at sunset. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to the restaurant for dinner and ice cream. This is the second of 11 screenings scheduled to take place throughout the summer. For more information, click here.

Simeone Foundation Auto Museum

Get your free weekend started at one of the city's top car shows. As part of a 10th anniversary celebration, the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is providing free entry today until 8 p.m. The event will also include a barbecue, drinks, while the staff celebrate their first 10 years in business. Although tickets to the event are free, pre-registration is required. Click here to sign up for the event.