Free Slurpee Day Is Here! 7-Eleven's Annual Holiday Returns

The coolest, cheapest way to beat the heat on Wednesday is here.

July 11 — or 7-Eleven Day — is the convenience chain's annual holiday where its signature slushy drinks are given away for free. Although many of their stores are now open 24 hours, the promotion will only run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In honor of the company's 91st birthday, they've also released a Cap'n Crunch's Crunch Berries Slurpee flavor based off the beloved cereal brand.

Stop by your local 7-Eleven — there are hundreds of locations spread out in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware — to claim the free small frozen drink with your name on it.