Narcan, tampons and gun locks: Kiosk offers free supplies at 69th Street Station

A new addition at the 68th Street Transportation Center is looking to meet people where they are to provide medical supplies they need for free.

The new kiosk in Upper Darby Township offers items such as Narcan, fentanyl testing strips, feminine hygiene products plus COVID and STI testing kits at no cost.

Léelo en español aquí

The Delaware County Health Department partnered with the county's District Attorney's Office to include gun locks in the kiosk too.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Since adding the gun locks in March, officials told NBC10 that they've given out 16.

"We wanted to be intentional about not only meeting harm reduction needs but also public health in general," Dr. Gifty Key, of the Delaware County Health Department, said.

The health department is investing $15,000 each month to stock the kiosk at 69th Street and the others in Yeadon, Media, Chester and Delaware County Community College.

Since opening the first few kiosks last September, officials said they've given out over 2,000 products and they're hoping more people in need take advantage of the service.