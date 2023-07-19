69-year-old man struck and killed in crash on Aramingo Avenue  

Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night on Aramingo Avenue in Philadelphia, police said.

At approximately 11:11 p.m. a car hit a man at the intersection of Aramingo Ave. and E. Ann Street in Port Richmond.

Investigators said that an unknown car was traveling northbound on Aramingo Avenue when it hit James Panno, 69, at E. Ann Street.

The victim sustained severe injuries and was transported to the hospital by paramedics. He was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m., police said.

At this time police are not sure if the driver of the car that hit the victim stopped and attempted to help the victim or just drove off. When police arrived they were no longer at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.