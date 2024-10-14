67-year-old woman critical after she was stabbed twice in Center City, police say

A woman is in critical condition after a stabbing in Center City Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

At 3:34 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to the 1000 block of Market Street for a person with a weapon, police said.

A 67-year-old woman was found suffering from stab wounds to the chest and upper left back. She was transported to the hospital by medics where she was placed in critical condition.

Police said there was no scene located, and no arrest made at this time.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

What led to the stabbing and who was involved is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.