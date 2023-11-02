67-year-old man killed in explosion in Lakewood, NJ

A man was killed on Wednesday in an explosion that quickly turned into a structure fire at the Lakewood Housing Authority, officials said.

According to police, Ronald Prichard, 67, was killed in an explosion that happened in his housing unit in the Lakewood Housing Authority on Sampson Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said that first responders to the scene found Prichard suffering from serious injuries and he was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced.

According to investigators, the explosion originated in the bedroom of the housing unit and of the explosion was likely caused by the "release of natural gas to an open flame."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials did not report any other injuries as a result of this incident.