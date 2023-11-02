New Jersey

67-year-old man killed in explosion in Lakewood, NJ

A man died in an explosion at a housing complex Sampson Avenue on Wednesday, officials said.

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

A man was killed on Wednesday in an explosion that quickly turned into a structure fire at the Lakewood Housing Authority, officials said.

According to police, Ronald Prichard, 67, was killed in an explosion that happened in his housing unit in the Lakewood Housing Authority on Sampson Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said that first responders to the scene found Prichard suffering from serious injuries and he was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced.

According to investigators, the explosion originated in the bedroom of the housing unit and of the explosion was likely caused by the "release of natural gas to an open flame."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officials did not report any other injuries as a result of this incident.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us