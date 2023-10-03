62-year-old woman succumbs to injuries over a month after crash in Newark

A 62-year-old woman has died from her injuries in a crash that occurred on August 29 in Newark, Delaware.

On August 29, at approximately 5:27 p.m. a green 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling on Harvey Road approaching the intersection of Harmony Crest Drive. At the same time a gray 2015 Ford Edge was stopped at a stop sign on Harmony Crest Drive, police said.

The Ford made a left turn onto the northbound lane the Chebrolet was on and hit its front left side. The impact forced the Chevrolet off the road and into the shoulder, where the right front tire struck a curb, according to the police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 62-year-old woman from Wilmington, Delaware, was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition. On October 2, she died from her injuries, the Delaware State police said.

Authorities have not released her identity while her family and friends are being notified.

The driver of the Ford, a 54-year-old man also from Wilmington, was not injured and was cited on the day of the crash by police.

However, additional charges may be pending as the investigation is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.