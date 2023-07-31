61-year-old bicyclist killed in crash at Jersey Shore

Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey are investigating after a 61-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 11:21 a.m. on Sunday, when officers were called to the intersection of Montpelier and Arctic avenues after a report of a crash.

Here, officials said, they found a 61-year-old man from Atlantic City -- who police have provided no further identifying information on -- suffering from serious injuries after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle while riding a bike at that intersection.

The bike rider, police said, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced.

Officials said the 22-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle that struck the man stayed on the scene of the accident and has been cooperating with investigatiors.

According to law enforcement officials, this incident remains under investigation.

Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have additional information to call the Atlantic City Police Department's accident investigations section at 609-347-5744.

Information can also be sent via text to tip411 (847411). And, officials ask any text to begin with "ACPD."

All texts are anonymous, law enforcement officials said.