60-Year-Old Killed, Teens Seriously Hurt as Violence Roils Philadelphia Neighborhoods

What to Know Two shootings were reported in Philadelphia Saturday, adding to a recent wave of violence in the city

A 60-year-old man died in one of the shootings, in North Philadelphia

Three young men, aged 17, 19 and 24 were critically wounded in another shooting, in Belmont

A 60-year-old man was killed and three young men were seriously hurt in two shootings that left their mark on Philadelphia neighborhoods Saturday, even as snow and freezing rain fell in the city.

At about 6:22 p.m. Saturday, the 60-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest inside a home in the 3000 block of North Bambrey Street in North Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified, and no one has been arrested in the case -- though the weapon was recovered, a police spokeswoman said.

About an hour later, three men were shot on the street at 800 North 41st Street in West Philadelphia's Belmont section.

One of those shot was 17 years old. He was shot twice, once in the left side of his chest and once in the left thigh.

3 shot on 800 block of North 41st St., including a 17 year old shot in the chest. All are in critical condition. A weapon was found on one of the victims. No arrests. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/q5kxMbmyMB — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) January 19, 2020

Another shooting victim was 19 and was shot once in the back. The third victim was 24 and was shot in the head and left side of his chest.

All three were hospitalized at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. None of the victims was identified by police and no arrests have been made, though police said they were also investigating a scene a few blocks away at 41st and Westminster.

Philadelphia is struggling with a wave of violence. The death of the 60-year-old is the city's 26th homicide of the new year, a pace of more than one homicide per day.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has spoken repeatedly on the violent start to 2020.

“The other issue is people shooting at people holding children,” Kenney said. “Even organized crime would wait to get you alone. And these guys don’t seem to care. So we have to get those guys off the street and we have to intervene with the young people who are at risk both of being shot and being shooters and trying to intervene in their lives to get them where they need to be.”

New Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has said gun violence will be a top priority in her administration. She takes office next month.

“She’s going to have to implement some of the same things we’re doing now and just do it better and do it more efficiently and more effectively,” Kenney said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

