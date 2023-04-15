6 Vehicle Car Crash Leaves Mother and 2-Year-Old in Hospital, Man With Amputated Limb

A man with a missing limb, a woman and her baby were transported to the hospital after a six-car crash in North Philadelphia Friday night.

Around 9 p.m. on 1000 East Luzerne Street a crash happened involving six cars, according to police.

There was at least one critical injury where a man on a motorcycle lost a limb in the crash, police said.

A mother and her 2-year-old child were also transported to the hospital for observation. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police said they will make a DUI arrest as the cause of this crash.

At this time no information on the person responsible for the crash has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information is made available.