6 Rescued From NJ Waters After Boat Crash

Six people were rescued when their boat struck a fixed navigation aid in the waters off the New Jersey coast Sunday morning.

The 30-foot vessel crashed around 12:18 a.m., with a good samaritan calling rescuers and telling them he heard a loud crash and several calls for help near Ham Island, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A Coast Guard boat crew and the Beach Haven Volunteer Fire Department jet ski crews were able to pull the people from the water, the Coast Guard said. The people all had “several injuries” caused by the crash and were taken to local hospitals for treatment, according to the guard.

Boaters were advised to watch for debris from the crash, and the Coast Guard said it was working to repair the navigation aid.