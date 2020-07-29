6 People Accused of Damaging State Police Cars During 1st Day of Philly Protests

Police arrested six people accused of damaging and stealing from Pennsylvania State police vehicles during the first day of George Floyd protests in Philadelphia.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 30, around 3:45 p.m. on Vine Street at the intersection for Broad Street and I-676 where a large crowd of demonstrators had gathered.

A group of people began damaging two marked Pennsylvania State Police patrol units, striking the vehicles with a scooter, skateboards, bike locks, pry bars and other items, according to investigators.

The group also kicked and spray-painted the vehicles and stole equipment and personal items, police said.

Investigators identified six of the suspects as Luke Cossman of Levittown, Steven Anderson of Levittown, Sammy Rivera of Philadelphia, Francisco Reyes of Philadelphia, William Besaw of Souderton and an underage boy from Croydon.

State police arrested Cossman, Anderson, Rivera and Reyes on Wednesday. Besaw and the boy were already incarcerated, according to officials. All six are charged with criminal mischief, vandalism and theft.