South Philadelphia

6 men stole $42,000 of crab from truck in South Philly, police say

Police are looking for six men who, they claim, stole three pallets of seafood from a truck parked along Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia overnight

By Hayden Mitman

Police respond after pallets of seafood were stolen from a truck parked along Packer Ave. in South Philly early Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.
NBC10

Police are investigating after, officials claim, six men stole three pallets of seafood from a truck parked in South Philadelphia overnight.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of South 7th Street and Packer Avenue, just after 4 a.m., after a theft was reported in that area.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Here, responding officers learned that six men had, allegedly, broken into a tractor trailer parked along the block and made away with three pallets -- at least $42,000 worth -- of crab meat.

Officials said the driver - a 49-year-old man -- was asleep in the truck when the crime occurred.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Following the early morning crime, Sysco, the company where the burglary occurred, releases a statement saying it is working with police.

"Sysco Philadelphia is cooperating with law enforcement in this investigation and will continue to work with them to ensure they have the information needed to successfully complete their work," read a statement from the company.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Keith Jones 10 hours ago

‘Overjoyed': Keith Jones, wife Holly welcome baby boy. What's it like being parents?

New Jersey 1 hour ago

Gas main break causes homes in Gloucester Co. to be evacuated

The overnight incident follows a string of recent robberies where food products have been stolen from trucks parked along city streets.

On July 16, 2024, officers responded to the 2800 block of S. 63rd Street after about 40 cases of beef were stolen from a refrigerated tractor-trailer.

And, on April 19, 2024, a truck driver was hurt trying to stop a cargo heist along the 4300 block of Byberry Road in Northeast Philadelphia Walmart, when thieves stole about $30,000 worth of snow crab from his truck.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us