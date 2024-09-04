6 men stole $42,000 of crab from truck in South Philly, police say

Police are investigating after, officials claim, six men stole three pallets of seafood from a truck parked in South Philadelphia overnight.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of South 7th Street and Packer Avenue, just after 4 a.m., after a theft was reported in that area.

Here, responding officers learned that six men had, allegedly, broken into a tractor trailer parked along the block and made away with three pallets -- at least $42,000 worth -- of crab meat.

Officials said the driver - a 49-year-old man -- was asleep in the truck when the crime occurred.

Following the early morning crime, Sysco, the company where the burglary occurred, releases a statement saying it is working with police.

"Sysco Philadelphia is cooperating with law enforcement in this investigation and will continue to work with them to ensure they have the information needed to successfully complete their work," read a statement from the company.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The overnight incident follows a string of recent robberies where food products have been stolen from trucks parked along city streets.

On July 16, 2024, officers responded to the 2800 block of S. 63rd Street after about 40 cases of beef were stolen from a refrigerated tractor-trailer.

And, on April 19, 2024, a truck driver was hurt trying to stop a cargo heist along the 4300 block of Byberry Road in Northeast Philadelphia Walmart, when thieves stole about $30,000 worth of snow crab from his truck.