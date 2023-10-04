6 injured after generator exploded in Upper Roxborough, police say

Six people have been injured in an explosion in the Upper Roxborough area of Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Early reports indicate that a generator exploded in or near a work trailer leading to a fire.

Police say there are six burn victims.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time and what led to the explosion is unclear.

SkyForce10 was over the aftermath of the explosion and fire crews could be seen at a trailer with smoke coming out of it.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.