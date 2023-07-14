6 children hospitalized, 2 critical, due to CO poisoning at apartment complex in Wilmington

Eight people were transported to the hospital, including six children, due to carbon monoxide poisoning at an apartment complex in Wilmington Friday afternoon.

At 12:29 p.m. the Wilmington Fire Department was alerted of a carbon monoxide alarm at 900 N. Madison Street, according to the police.

Fire department units searched the three-story apartment building and found nine people who needed medical attention.

Six of the patients were children and two were adults, who were all transported to the hospital. One patient refused treatment.

Two of the children were placed in critical condition, according to officials. There is no word on the condition of the other patients.

Responding units found carbon monoxide readings over 500 parts per million (ppm) in the structure, which can be life threatening.

The cause of the carbon monoxide was found to be a gas-powered pressure washer being operated in the basement of the structure. The entire residence was ventilated and cleared of the CO and the situation was placed under control, police said.

The Wilmington Fire Marshals are conducting an investigation at this time.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.