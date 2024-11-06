5th person charged in connection to murder of Cumberland County detective

A fifth person has been charged in connection to the death of a Cumberland County detective who was killed inside her home in Bridgeton, New Jersey, last month.

Bryon Thomas, 35, of Paulsboro, New Jersey, has been formally charged with the murder of 51-year-old Monica Mosley, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Last week, prosecutors also announced that Nyshawn Mutcherson, 29, of Vineland, Jarred Brown, 31, of Bridgeton, and Richard Willis, 32, of Gloucester City, were also charged with murder in connection to the crime. Additionally, Cyndia Pimentel, 38, was charged with hindering the investigation of Mosley's death.

The investigation started when Bridgeton Police were called to the 600 block of Buckshutem Road around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, for the report of several people kicking in the front door of a home. When they arrived, they found Mosley, who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mosley, a detective sergeant with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, died from her injuries at the scene.

Cumberland County Sgt. Monica Mosley

The investigation led officers to Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton and eventually New Jersey State Police troopers to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where they detained a person for questioning who had been treated for a gunshot wound.

Investigators later identified Mutcherson, Brown, Willis and Pimentel as suspects in connection to Mosley's murder.

Mutcherson, Brown and Willis are all charged with murder, burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related offenses.

Pimentel is charged with hindering an investigation, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Then, on Nov. 2, Thomas was apprehended with the assistance of the New Jersey State Police and the United States Marshals.

He is now charged with murder, burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related offenses.

“This development is a testament to the relentless efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved in this case,” said Cape May County Prosecutor Sutherland. “We remain committed to seeking justice for Detective Sergeant Mosley and her family. The collaboration among all agencies has been crucial in bringing this case to light.”

New Jersey State Police, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Bridgeton Police continue to investigate the incident. If you have any information on Mosley's murder, you are urged to call the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at 609-465-1135.