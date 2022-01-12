5th Person Charged in Shooting Outside NJ Walmart That Killed Teen

A fifth person was arrested in a shooting outside of a South Jersey Walmart last year that killed a teen boy and injured his father.

Tarik Jenkins, 25, of Pemberton Township, was arrested Tuesday at a home in Edgewater Park, New Jersey, in connection to the October 2021 murder of 17-year-old Albert Williams of Hammonton, New Jersey.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Jenkins is charged with felony murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit robbery, hindering and obstruction. He is lodged in the Burlington County jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing.

On Oct. 7, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., Burlington Township Police responded to the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Mount Holly Road in Burlington Township. When they arrived they found Williams and his 44-year-old father suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where the teen was pronounced dead. His father was treated and released.

Investigators said the suspects had previously planned to meet in the Walmart parking lot when an argument ensued, followed by gunfire. Police didn’t reveal additional details however.

Kayhree Simmons, 19, Jayviyohn J. Earley, 19, Kweli L. McCants, 20, and Azza Kamnaksh, 19, all of Willingboro, New Jersey, were arrested in October and charged in Williams' death. Jenkins was also charged on October 29 but had evaded arrest when the four other suspects were captured, investigators said.

Simmons is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, conspiracy to commit robbery, hindering and obstruction.

Earley is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was also charged on Oct. 13 with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug offense based on evidence uncovered during the investigation of the Walmart shooting, police said.

McCants is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering. He was also charged on Oct. 14 with possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance based on evidence uncovered during the investigation of the Walmart shooting.

Kamnaksh is charged with hindering and obstruction. Kamnaksh was also charged on Oct. 13 with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in relation to a drug offense based on evidence uncovered during the Walmart shooting investigation.