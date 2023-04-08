59-Year-Old Man Killed in Delaware Crash

A man died in a crash in Bridgeville, Delaware on Friday night, after, police said, a tractor trailer drove into the path of his vehicle.

According to police, just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, a tractor trailer was traveling north on Atlanta Road at the intersection of Federalsburg Road, when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign.

Officials said at that time, a minivan driven by a 59-year-old man from Conowingo, Maryland, was headed westbound along Federalsburg Road, when the tractor trailer crossed the minivan's path.

The minivan was unable to stop, and police said, it struck the right side of the tractor trailer's flatbed and moved under the trailer, as it rotated in a clockwise direction.

The tractor trailer, police said, then continued on, dragging the minivan along the roadway, until it came to s stop after a short distance.

The driver of the minivan, police said, was pronounced on the scene while a 67-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 26-year-old man from Richmond, Virginia, was not injured in the incident, police said.

Officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed as a result of this crash.