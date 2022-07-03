56-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed Visiting Friends in Roxborough Home

A man was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife inside of a home in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.

The 56-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest while visiting with friends on the 400 block of Seville Street shortly before 8 p.m., officers said.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D. F. Pace, a neighbor on the block had invited three friends over. At some point, one the guests, a 52-year-old man, stabbed the 56-year-old with a large kitchen knife.

Police and medics attempted life-saving measures, however, the victim was pronounced dead in the home, Pace said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Witnesses told police they don't understand why the violence broke out.

"We do not have a motive," Pace told NBC10 at the scene. "There was no argument. Just appeared there were four friends over, spending a Saturday night together, when one of them decided to stab another with a knife, killing him on location."

Police said when they arrived the suspect was over victim's body, trying to talk to him.

The witnesses identified the 52-year-old man as the suspect and he was taken into custody, Pace said.

Entering Sunday, there were at least 257 homicides in Philadelphia this year, down 8% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.