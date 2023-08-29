Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in Southwest Philadelphia late Monday after he had been shot four times.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, officers responded to calls of a shooting near the intersection of S. 81st Street and Madison Avenue, just before midnight, to find a 56-year-old man unresponsive in the street.

Small said the man had been shot in the face, torso, arm and leg, and officers immediately transported the individual to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at about 12:05 a.m.

Investigators on the scene, Small said, found a mountain bike in the middle of the roadway -- though police are uncertain if it belonged to the victim -- and found a scene littered with bullet casings.

"We found 14 spent shell casings from a large caliber, semi-automatic gun. So, we know at least 14 shots were fired. Most of these 14 shell casings were found just a few inches from where this victim was laying, some were just a few feet from where the victim was laying," said Small. "So, clearly, the shooter or shooters were standing very, very close to this victim when the shots were fired."

Officers have made no arrests and have not detailed a motive in this incident. But, Small said that police have been able to gather some surveillance video from nearby properties.

Law enforcement officials are still reviewing this video and, Small said, an investigation is ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.