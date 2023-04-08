Crime and Courts

50-Year-Old Man Dies in Saturday Afternoon Shooting in West Philadelphia

A man was killed in a shooting along N. 54th Street at about 1 p.m.

By Hayden Mitman

Police Line Generic Police Generic Crime Tape Police Tape
NBC10

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

According to police, at about 1 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot in the chest on sidewalk along the 1400 block of N. 54th Street.

Officers transported the victim to a nearby hospital where, police say, he was pronounced at about 1:14 p.m.

A weapon has been recovered and, officials said, an arrest has been made.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us