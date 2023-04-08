50-Year-Old Man Dies in Saturday Afternoon Shooting in West Philadelphia

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Saturday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

According to police, at about 1 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot in the chest on sidewalk along the 1400 block of N. 54th Street.

Officers transported the victim to a nearby hospital where, police say, he was pronounced at about 1:14 p.m.

A weapon has been recovered and, officials said, an arrest has been made.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.