5-Year-Old Shot While Sitting on Porch in Philadelphia's Olney Neighborhood

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was shot in the pelvis in a morning shooting on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:20 a.m. while the boy sat on the porch of a home along the 200 block of W. Fisher Avenue in the city's Olney neighborhood.

Police said the shot was believed to have been fired by an unknown individual who was on the street.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital where he was reportedly placed in stable condition, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There has been no arrest yet made in this incident, however, law enforcement officials said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.