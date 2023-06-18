5-year-old shot as families exchange gunfire in Montco

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County are investigating after a custody exchange between families in a Bala Cynwyd parking lot turned into a shootout that left two people -- including a 5-year-old child - injured.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8 a.m. in the parking lot of the Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center along E City Ave., when two families were in the middle of a custody exchange of two children.

At some point during the exchange, officials said, gunfire was exchanged and two people were injured. A 5-year-old child was shot in the foot and an 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to law enforcement officials.

Neither injury appears to be live threatening, officials said.

According to police, an arrest has been made in this incident and there were no further injuries.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.