5-year-old boy killed in incident at Lancaster County farm

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was killed in, what officials referred to as, a "farm accident" on Monday morning.

According to police, the boy sustained serious injuries in an incident at a farm along the 100 block of Fulton Britain Road in Little Britain Township in Lancaster County, at about 10:20 a.m.

While officials have not detailed the nature of the incident, they said that first responders to the scene attempted life saving measures, but they were unable to save the boy.

Law enforcement officials said that preliminary investigation believes the boy's death was the result of an accident.

This incident is still under investigation and, police said, updates will be provided when they are available.