Lancaster County

5-year-old boy killed in incident at Lancaster County farm

Law enforcement officials said a boy was killed in a 'farm accident' at a property in Little Britain Township on Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was killed in, what officials referred to as, a "farm accident" on Monday morning.

According to police, the boy sustained serious injuries in an incident at a farm along the 100 block of Fulton Britain Road in Little Britain Township in Lancaster County, at about 10:20 a.m.

While officials have not detailed the nature of the incident, they said that first responders to the scene attempted life saving measures, but they were unable to save the boy.

Law enforcement officials said that preliminary investigation believes the boy's death was the result of an accident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This incident is still under investigation and, police said, updates will be provided when they are available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Lancaster County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us