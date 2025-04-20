North Philadelphia

5-year-old boy hurts hand firing unsecured gun in North Philly, police say

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials are investigating after, they said, a five-year-old boy suffered lacerations to his hand on Saturday after he found and fired an unsecured firearm in a home in the Feltonville section of North Philadelphia, police said.

According to police, a five-year-old boy arrived at a hospital in North Philadelphia on Saturday by private vehicle suffering from lacerations to his left hand.

Police officials said in interview with officers, the child's 21-year-old sister said that the boy found a gun in a property along the 500 block of East Thelma Street and discharged it, causing a laceration to his hand while holding the weapon.

Police did not say if anyone would face charges in this incident.

But, officials said, a 24-year-old man has been detained by police following the shooting.

An investigation into the accidental discharge is ongoing, police officials said.

North Philadelphia
