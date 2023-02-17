5 People Seriously Injured After Crash in Delaware

Five people have been transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving two vehicles in New Castle, Delaware on Friday night.

The crash happened at 827 Moores Lane at around 10 p.m., according to the police.

Emergency rescue crews responded to the crash and had to use the jaws of life to get the five victims who were trapped out of the vehicles, police said.

All five victims were transported to the hospital, there is no further information at this time on their condition.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.