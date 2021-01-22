5 More in New Jersey Arrested for Role in Capitol Riots

Five more New Jersey residents are charged in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol earlier in January.

One of those charged is Marissa Suarez, who has worked as a correctional police officer in Monmouth County since 2019 but resigned after her arrest.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden confirmed Suarez's resignation.

“A violation of federal or state law of any kind is unacceptable, particularly from a sworn member of law enforcement whose role is to protect and serve,” Golden wrote in an email. "Actions have consequences and that applies to those who participated in the peaceful protests that resulted in violence at the Capitol.”

Suarez and Patricia Todisco had initial court appearances Friday afternoon and each posted $10,000 bail. Stephanie Hazelton of Medford and Scott Fairlamb of Sussex also were scheduled for initial court appearances Friday, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Hazelton was one of the people who organized a protest outside a gym in Bellmawr last May after Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order closing all gyms because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to published reports.

Earlier this week, authorities charged Rasha Abual-Ragheb, who allegedly took pictures of herself inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Court records didn’t list an attorney for Abual-Ragheb, who was arrested on Tuesday, and messages were left Friday with attorneys representing Suarez and Todisco. Information about attorneys for Hazelton and Fairlamb wasn’t immediately available.