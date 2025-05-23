$5 million lottery ticket sold in Upper Darby, $2.14 million ticket sold in Philly

Feeling lucky? The Pennsylvania Lottery recently announced two big winners in both Philadelphia and Upper Darby.

A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.14 million from the Thursday, May 22 drawing was sold at the Sunoco on 5810 North Broad Street in Philadelphia. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers 20-21-25-28-34-46.

Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing to claim their prize. Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back and online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim is processed. Learn more about how to file a claim here.

A Lion’s Share Scratch-Off ticket worth $5 million was also sold at the Pantry Food Mart on 629 South Avenue in Upper Darby Township, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on May 22. Scratch-Off prizes expire after one year. Scratch-Off winners should sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to claim their prize.