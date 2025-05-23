Pennsylvania

$5 million lottery ticket sold in Upper Darby, $2.14 million ticket sold in Philly

A $2.14 million lottery ticket was sold at a Sunoco in Philadelphia while a $5 million lottery ticket was sold at the Pantry Food Mart in Upper Darby Township.

By David Chang

Feeling lucky? The Pennsylvania Lottery recently announced two big winners in both Philadelphia and Upper Darby.  

A jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $2.14 million from the Thursday, May 22 drawing was sold at the Sunoco on 5810 North Broad Street in Philadelphia. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers 20-21-25-28-34-46.

Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing to claim their prize. Winning tickets purchased at a lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back and online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim is processed. Learn more about how to file a claim here.

A Lion’s Share Scratch-Off ticket worth $5 million was also sold at the Pantry Food Mart on 629 South Avenue in Upper Darby Township, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced on May 22. Scratch-Off prizes expire after one year. Scratch-Off winners should sign the back of their ticket immediately and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to claim their prize.

