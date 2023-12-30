5 men injured in 5 separate shootings in Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating five separate shootings that left five men injured Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

According to police, the first incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. A 43-year-old man was parked somewhere on Rising Sun Avenue when two suspects entered the vehicle armed with a gun.

The man was forced to drive for 15 or 20 minutes until they arrived on the 3000 block of Helen Street, police said.

Police said the suspects then struck the man several times in the face and shot both of his legs before they fled the scene with the keys to the vehicle.

At 11:54 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue to find the man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. He was taken to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

The vehicle was found on the 3000 block of Helen Street and then towed away by police, according to officials.

Police describe the suspects as a man and a woman between 20 and 25 years old.

The next incident happened Saturday at 12:17 a.m. on the 8200 block of Lyons Avenue, police said.

According to police, officers found an 18-year-old man inside a white Lexus suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Officers transported the man to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition, police said. His car was towed by police from the scene.

Then at 12:42 a.m. on Saturday, police said officers responded to the hospital for a shooting victim who had arrived by private vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 29-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. He was treated and listed in stable condition.

The next incident occurred at 3 a.m. on Saturday, police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the right ankle, according to police.

The man told police that he was shot in North Philadelphia but did not know the exact location, police said.

According to police, he was transported to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

Then at 11:32 a.m. on Saturday, police said officers responded to the 1700 block of West Tioga Street to find a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Officers transported the man to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition, police said.

Police said no arrests were made in any of the incidents and the investigations are ongoing.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.