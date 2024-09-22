5 injured in overnight stabbing attacks across Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, at least, five people were hospitalized after separate stabbing attacks happened across the city overnight.

According to police, the first incident happened on Saturday night, at about 11:28 p.m., along the 6600 block of Gillespie Street in the Tacony section of Northeast Philly.

Here, officials said, two women, a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old, were each stabbed in the hand.

Both women were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in stable condition, police officials said.

No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered in this incident, officials said.

Then, about a half hour later, at about 12:02 a.m. on Sunday, in the city's Point Breeze neighborhood, law enforcement officials responded to a call of a double stabbing at a home along the 1400 block of S. Mole Street.

In this incident, officials said, officers responded to find a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed four times in his back and a 28-year-old man who was stabbed in the shoulder and back.

Both men, police said, were taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

In this incident, officials said a weapon was recovered and the two men are being held as police investigate.

In another incident that happened early Sunday, police said a woman was stabbed while she was robbed in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

In this incident, officials said, a 43-year-old woman was stabbed, at about 2:08 a.m., in the course of a robbery that happened along the 35oo block of Kensington Avenue.

Officials said the woman was stabbed in her torso and was taken to a nearby hospital by first responders where she was listed in serious condition.

As of Sunday around noon, police have made no arrests in this incident and have recovered no weapon, but an investigation, they said, is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department are asking anyone with information regarding any of these incidents to call or text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).