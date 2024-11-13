Five people were hospitalized after a chemical odor could be smelled surrounding several townhomes in Montgomery Township Tuesday night.

The Montgomery Township Fire Department was called to the townhomes located near the 300 block of Amy Court for the report of a chemical odor in one of the homes, Montgomery Township Fire Chief Bill Wiegman said.

They did find an odor in one of the homes and the four residents, parents and two children, along with one firefighter were transported to the hospital after being overcome with the chemical odor as a precautionary measure.

Wiegman said everyone has been cleared and will be able to return home.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the smell came from a cleaning solution that was used to power wash several homes on Tuesday, Wiegman said.

Several people reported smelling the odor when officials arrived on the scene.

Wiegman said he believes the odor originated outside and that due to the weather conditions it wasn’t able to evaporate and instead lingered in the area.

The county hazmat team was called out to the scene and reported that the area was safe after all the homes were checked.

Montgomery Township officials have been in contact with the homeowner's association that is a part of the community and the company that was hired to do the power washing.

At this time there is no further information on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.