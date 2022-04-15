5 Fun Things to Do — Outside or Inside — This Easter Weekend

Sunshine and warm temperatures have ushered winter out and spring in just in time for the Easter and Passover holidays. With spring on everyone's mind, enjoy time off of work and school with these sunny, fun-filled activities this holiday weekend.

Spring Break at Six Flags Great Adventure:

Take spring break to new heights at Six Flags Great Adventure and Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey. The property will be open daily April 15 through April 22. Six Flags says they'll be celebrating the largest array of beautification and modernization efforts in the parks’ nearly 50-year history. That includes a new front gate pavilion featuring touchless security screening, restaurant makeovers, and a ‘Giraffe Encounter’ Safari VIP Tour.

Hours: April 15 to 22, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | April 23 and 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Buy tickets to Six Flags Great Adventure here.

Spring break at Six Flags Great Adventure, provided by Six Flags.

Camelback's Mountain Coaster in the Poconos:

Zip through the woods at high speed on Camelback Resort's new 4,500-foot steel-track mountain coaster. The Appalachian Express Mountain Coaster -- which takes riders down steep ski slopes -- is Pennsylvania's only mountain coaster. The ride opened in Tannersville, Monroe County on April 8.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 pm. | Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Buy tickets to Camelback's mountain coaster here.

Bunnyland at Linvilla Orchards:

Hop aboard a hayride to meet the Easter Bunny in Bunnyland at Linvilla Orchards this weekend. Enjoy a 20-minute ride through the woods, special treats and stories before snapping a classic photo with the Easter Bunny. Linvilla also offers face painting, pony rides and Easter goods in their farm market bakery in Media, Delaware County.

Hours: Now through April 16, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buy tickets to Bunnyland here.

Spring Blooms at Longwood Gardens:

Does anything say spring quite like hundreds of acres of blooming gardens? Head out to Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Chester County for their annual Spring Blooms event. Take in the sweet smell of wisteria and tulips as you watch Longwood's fountains spring back to life after the long winter. Garden strollers can also enjoy a live string quartet each afternoon in the conservatory.

Hours: Now through May 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Tuesdays.

Buy tickets to Spring Blooms here.

Penguin Party at Adventure Aquarium:

Waddle your way over to the Adventure Aquarium for a Penguin Party. The Camden aquarium is celebrating penguins all month long. Party-goers can meet the aquarium's newest Little Blue penguin chick and vote on its name.

Below, biologist Mary Elizabeth introduces Philly Live viewers to some African penguins and tells Aunyea Lachelle about a special penguin-themed egg hunt.

Hours: Now through May 8, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Buy tickets to the Penguin Party here.

The Adventure Aquarium is celebrating penguins all month long at the Camden, New Jersey, attraction. Biologist Mary Elizabeth introduces Philly Live viewers to some African penguins and tells Aunyea Lachelle about a special penguin-themed egg hunt.

Other Philly-area events to check out:

Springfest at Bartram Gardens on April 16 in Southwest Philly.

Festival of Colors at the Philadelphia Zoo in Fairmount Park.

NBA Playoffs Round One: 76ers vs. Raptors at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly.

Bok Bar rooftop reopening April 14 in South Philly.

Hayrides to the Easter Bunny House at Duffield's Farm in Sewell, New Jersey.

Mount Holly Food Tour in downtown Mount Holly, New Jersey.

Easter Parade at Historic Smithville in Smithville, New Jersey.