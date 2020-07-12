Delaware

5 Children Shot in Wilmington, Delaware

The block is made up of residential row homes, as well as a playground, basketball courts and a church

By NBC10 Staff

Wilmington Police SUV
NBC10

Five children were shot Saturday night on a Wilmington, Delaware street, police said.

The children – a 10-year-old boy, two boys aged 15 and two girls aged 13 and 14 – were outside on the 600 block of N. Pine Street around 10:36 p.m. when the shooting occurred, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said.

All five children were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Allentown 2 hours ago

Video of Allentown Officer Kneeling on Man Sparks Outrage

atlantic city 15 hours ago

Body of ‘Hero' Swimmer Found After He Saved 2 Lives in Rough Seas

The block is made up of residential row homes, as well as a playground, basketball courts and a church. 

Police did not say what sparked the gunfire but asked anyone with information to contact detective Douglass Rivell at 302-576-3633. People can also submit tips by calling 1-800-TIP-3333 or emailing ‪delawarecrimestoppers.org. 

Children and families who have been exposed to traumatic events can call the WPD Youth Response Unit at 302-576-3183 for support. 

Crime victims can also seek support and information by calling the WPD’s Special Victims Services Unit at 302-576-3622.

This article tagged under:

DelawareWilmington
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us