5 Children Shot in Wilmington, Delaware

Five children were shot Saturday night on a Wilmington, Delaware street, police said.
The children – a 10-year-old boy, two boys aged 15 and two girls aged 13 and 14 – were outside on the 600 block of N. Pine Street around 10:36 p.m. when the shooting occurred, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department said.
All five children were taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.
The block is made up of residential row homes, as well as a playground, basketball courts and a church.
Police did not say what sparked the gunfire but asked anyone with information to contact detective Douglass Rivell at 302-576-3633. People can also submit tips by calling 1-800-TIP-3333 or emailing delawarecrimestoppers.org.
Children and families who have been exposed to traumatic events can call the WPD Youth Response Unit at 302-576-3183 for support.
Crime victims can also seek support and information by calling the WPD’s Special Victims Services Unit at 302-576-3622.