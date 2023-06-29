5 charged, 17 more arrests expected in beating and robbery of teen in Havertown, police say

Five people have been arrested and 17 others are expected to be charged after video captured a group of teens beating and robbing another teen in front of a crowd in the back of an elementary school in Havertown, Pennsylvania, police said.

The attack occurred on June 19 at 9:13 p.m. in the basketball court area behind Chatham Park Elementary School on 400 Allston Road, police said. A 15-year-old boy told investigators he was attacked by six to eight teen boys and girls who robbed him of his "Yeezy" slides. The boy said he was able to escape and ran to the 100 block of Glen Arbor Road where a resident helped him and called police.

Léelo en español aquí.

Video of the attack, which was later posted on social media, shows a group of teens repeatedly punching and kicking the teen in front of a crowd.

Investigators said a total of 22 teen boys and girls watched, recorded or participated in the attack. On Thursday, Haverford Township Police announced they've arrested three 13-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy in connection to the attack and robbery. Four of the teens are from Havertown while a fifth teen is from Upper Darby, police said.

All five teens are charged with aggravated assault, robbery, riot, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct. Police also said a sixth teen will be charged once they're identified while the remaining 16 teens will be charged with disorderly conduct and township ordinance violations.

Police continue to investigate and more charges may be coming against other individuals, officials said. Anyone with information on the incident should call the Haverford Township Police Department/Investigations Division at 610-853-1298 ext. 1230, Detective Joseph Fuller at 610-853-1298 ext. 1123 or the Haverford Township Police Department's anonymous tip line at 610-853-9213.