5 arrested in connection to large brawl at South Philly Chickie's & Pete's

Five people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a large brawl at a South Philly Chickie’s & Pete’s restaurant, including one man who is also accused of attacking a police sergeant.

On Aug. 2, 2024, shortly before 6 p.m., police responded to a report of a person screaming and a robbery alarm at the Chickie’s & Pete’s on the 1500 block of Packer Avenue.

When police arrived, they spotted two groups involved in a fight that stemmed from a family gathering, investigators said.

While attempting to get the groups to disperse, a police sergeant tried to detain one of the men involved, later identified as 39-year-old Joseph Baldino. Baldino allegedly resisted arrest and struck the sergeant in the face multiple times. Other officers captured Baldino and placed him into custody, according to investigators.

Baldino was taken to the hospital where he was treated for facial injuries he suffered during the fight, investigators said. He was later taken into police custody and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses.

John Ciancaglini, 68, and his wife, Kathy Ciancaglini, 62, were also arrested in connection to the brawl and charged with disorderly conduct, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses.

Police also identified Richard DiBella, 45, and his brother Michael DiBella, 37, as suspects in the fight. Both men later turned themselves in, police said.

Online court records don’t list information on legal representation who could speak on behalf of the suspects.